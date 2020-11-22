Don’t misconstrue our desire for peace as weakness, FM Qureshi warns India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday warned India against mistaking Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, FM Qureshi said, “We will give a befitting response if India casts an evil eye on Pakistan.” He, however, said that regional peace and stability were the top priority of the country.

The foreign minister said that India had established a special cell to sabotage the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor ( PCEC) project. He said that New Delhi had allocated Rs80 billion for the cell tasked with sabotaging the flagship project.

FM Qureshi said that Islamabad will not remain silent on Indian tactics to destroy peace in the neighboring countries and will take the matter at the international level. He said that India was planning terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Read More: RAW officer Anurag Singh mastermind of Gwadar PC hotel attack: DG ISPR

Earlier on November 14, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar had said that a RAW officer Anurag Singh was the mastermind of Gwadar PC hotel attack.

“[Outlawed] BLF [Baloch Liberation Front] and BLA [Balochistan Liberation Army] were involved in attacking PC Hotel in Gwadar and a RAW officer Anurag Singh planned the attack. Singh had been given $0.5 million for carrying out the attack on Gwadar’s hotel, whereas, Dr Allah Nazar acted as a communicator between terrorists and India.”

