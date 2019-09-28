Miscreants want to destabilize country, sabotage peace: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Offering condolences to the family of JUI-F’s Maulana Muhammad Hanif, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday said that the miscreants wanted to sabotage peace and destabilize Pakistan by spreading chaos in the country, ARY News reported.

Sanjrani said that the terrorists were trying to stop the development and progress of the country through the subversive activities. He said, “Terrorism does not have a religion.”

On the occasion, the Senate chairman prayed for early recovery of those injured in the Chaman blast.

Read More: JUI-F leader loses life in Chaman blast

Earlier in the day, at least three people including a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Mohammad Hanif had lost their lives in a low-intensity blast in Balochistan province’s Chaman city.

According to police, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle outside Maulana Mohammad Hanif’s office and as soon as the JUI-F leader stepped out of his office, it exploded, leaving two people dead at the spot while he himself and at least nine other people severely injured.

Mohammad Hanif was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Heavy contingents of the law enforcement agencies cordoned off the whole area in order to continue relief activities smoothly in the affected zone.

