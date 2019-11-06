Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mishi Khan shares her love for cooking

Mishi Khan, cooking

Renowned actress and television host Mishi Khan has turned into a self-taught chef, impressing people with her recipes. 

Khan shares her recipes on her official YouTube channel. Appearing on Bakhabar Savera, she spoke about how she ventured into the world of cooking.

“I started uploading food recipes on my official YouTube channel as a hobby. I have been fond of food, people must have guessed it by my eight fluctuations,” she said.

Mishi Khan added “When I started hosting a morning show six years back on a local television channel, I did the cooking segment myself” which gave her a chance to experiment with food.

مشہور اداکارہ مشی خان بنیں پروگرام باخبر سویرا کی مہمان۔مزید دیکھیں: https://bit.ly/33o3bHs#BakhabarSavera #ARYNews

Posted by Bakhabar Savera on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Before this, she also hosted a popular cooking show for 1.5 years with late Zubaida Tariq.

On where she got her inspiration from, she said ” My mother, who tried fusion recipes and in my family, great emphasis is laid on eating healthy food.”

The 48-year-old actor shared her views on the pros and cons of social media as well. On one hand, although it allows celebrities to connect with their fans “There’s a downside of social media as well so celebrities should be careful with what they share with their fans through it.”

Earlier, the actress did not respond to trolls but now she gives them a taste of their own medicine and doesn’t spare them.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Sana Javed shares struggle of playing rape survivor in Ruswai

Lifestyle

Self-taught violin maker from North Macedonia wins international fame

Lifestyle

Shakira speaks up about the ‘darkest moment’ of her life

Lifestyle

Anam Tanveer shares seven-year old picture with a message for all women


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close