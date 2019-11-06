Mishi Khan shares her love for cooking

Renowned actress and television host Mishi Khan has turned into a self-taught chef, impressing people with her recipes.

Khan shares her recipes on her official YouTube channel. Appearing on Bakhabar Savera, she spoke about how she ventured into the world of cooking.

“I started uploading food recipes on my official YouTube channel as a hobby. I have been fond of food, people must have guessed it by my eight fluctuations,” she said.

Mishi Khan added “When I started hosting a morning show six years back on a local television channel, I did the cooking segment myself” which gave her a chance to experiment with food.

مشہور اداکارہ مشی خان بنیں پروگرام باخبر سویرا کی مہمان۔مزید دیکھیں: https://bit.ly/33o3bHs#BakhabarSavera #ARYNews Posted by Bakhabar Savera on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Before this, she also hosted a popular cooking show for 1.5 years with late Zubaida Tariq.

On where she got her inspiration from, she said ” My mother, who tried fusion recipes and in my family, great emphasis is laid on eating healthy food.”

The 48-year-old actor shared her views on the pros and cons of social media as well. On one hand, although it allows celebrities to connect with their fans “There’s a downside of social media as well so celebrities should be careful with what they share with their fans through it.”

Earlier, the actress did not respond to trolls but now she gives them a taste of their own medicine and doesn’t spare them.

Comments

comments