Missing boy found dead in chimney

In what appeared to a tragic end, a teenage boy who had gone missing for around a month and a thorough search was initiated for his rescue was found dead in a chimney at a vacant house near his home.

According to Port Clinton police chief Rob Hickman, the body of missing Port Clinton teenage boy Harley Dilly was found in the chimney of an unoccupied summer home near his residence.

Hickman said during a press conference Tuesday that Dilly’s death appears to be accidental and foul play is not believed to be involved. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

According to Hickman, it’s believed Dilly climbed an antenna tower on the house in the 500 block of Fulton St. and attempted to climb into the residence via the chimney, which measures 9 inches-by-13 inches. His glasses and jacket were found outside the flue on the second floor.

At least 75 law enforcement agencies have scoured more than 150 acres with helicopters, trained dogs and search-and-rescue teams in order to find out the boy.

However all efforts went in vain and suddenly their attention was diverted towards a vacant house, going through renovation works.

Hickman said the doors of the home were locked and investigators had canvassed the home before. There was no sign of forced entry into the home, leading investigators to believe no one was inside during their searches.

However, during a renewed search at the residence, the authorities were shocked to learn about the tragic incident, finding glasses and jacket of the teenage boy.

