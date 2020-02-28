Missing boy found dead in neighbour’s house in Lahore

LAHORE: A ten-year-old boy who had gone missing on Thursday was found dead in a neighbour’s house in Shahdara area of Lahore on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the minor boy, Tanzeel, had gone missing after he had left his house to play with children.

When he did not return, his family started a door-to-door search. After failing to trace Tanzeel, his family sought police help and lodged a report about the incident.

Following a complaint, police initiated a search and recovered the body stuffed in a box from the neighbour’s house.

Police said that a woman, Zainab, allegedly strangled the minor boy to death and packed his body in the box. During the initial investigation, the woman alleged that the deceased had attempted to rape her three-year-old daughter.

The police have arrested the woman and her husband and launched investigations into the murder.

Earlier on February 26, the discovery of a 12-year-old’s dead body from a house in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, parents of the deceased child had claimed that her death could not have been suicide.

The mother of 12-year-old Maryam had stated that she had scolded the child on not boiling the potatoes properly.

She had narrated that during a trip to the market to get some house supplies she had got a call of her daughter’s demise.

“Other children present at home with Maryam told me over the phone that no one had entered or exited the vicinity,” the mother had testified.

