A missing cat Nova from her New Jersey home four years ago was reunited with her owner when she turned up at a shelter in Pittsburgh.

The feline, named Nova, had gone missing from her owner’s home in New Jersey just before Christmas 2016 and efforts to locate the cat were failed despite numerous searches of the area and posted flyers.

The Animal Friends shelter in Pittsburgh said that Nova recently turned up on the Pittsburgh doorstep of a volunteer named Diane.

The volunteer brought Nova to the shelter, where she was scanned for a microchip. The chip allowed staff to contact Nova’s owner, who now lives in Massachusetts. The owner reportedly visited the shelter to take Nova to her new home.

