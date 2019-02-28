Search for European climbers missing at Nanga Parbat continues

A search operation to rescue missing Italian climber Daniele Nardi and his British climbing partner Tom Ballard continued on Thursday after a brief delay caused due to the closure of Pakistani airspace.

The duo was last heard from on Sunday as they climbed Nanga Parbat in the western Himalayas. Locally, the mountain is also known as ‘Killer Mountain’ due to its formidability.

“The camp 3 tent has been spotted from a helicopter, buried under snow. Traces of avalanches can be seen,” Nardi’s team reported on the climber’s Facebook page.

“We are waiting for more photographic information and video from the base camp and from Pakistani aviation,” it said.

The rescue teams had been forced to wait for permission to send up a helicopter after Pakistan closed its airspace on Wednesday in response to escalating tensions with India.

Rescue teams have called Muhammad Ali Sadpara, renowned climber who scaled the peak two years ago, for assistance as his experience may help speed up the operation, according to Nardi’s team.

Meanwhile, the British Foreign Office said it was “assisting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Pakistan”.

Chris Bonington, mountaineer and a family friend of Ballard, told BBC Radio 4 earlier Thursday that the pair were “attempting a very, very difficult route up Nanga Parbat, up the Mummery spur, which is the most direct route up”.

“And they were trying to do it in winter, which is by far the toughest time. They’d certainly been having bad weather throughout, a lot of snowfall and it was also bitterly cold.

According to him, the temperature up there could be nearly 40 degrees below zero.

“There’s still hope that they are alive and that they are ok, admittedly in very dangerous circumstances,” he said.

Bonington said Ballard was “very much an extreme climber, taking after his mum”, Alison Hargreaves, who was a famous mountaineer who died on K2.

“It is a very very dangerous game.

“I am very lucky to be alive. I’ve been climbing for what, 60 years, very nearly and I’ve had at least 10 times when I was just unbelievably lucky to get away with it. I think extreme climbers at altitude actually are lucky to survive,” he said.

