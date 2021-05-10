MIANWALI: A 1.5 years old girl, who went missing on Sunday, was found alive and well while sitting near a drainage nullah two kilometres away from her home in Punjab’s Mianwali district, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police told the media that the toddler had gone missing on Sunday since 12:00 noon from the main road in Tola Bangi Khel town of Mianwali district.

The relatives of the girl said they have searched the whole area to find the missing girl but they failed. They expressed suspicions that someone has tried to abduct the girl.

Police said that the toddler was found while sitting near a nullah two kilometres away from the home. They added that an investigation is underway to ascertain how the girl reaches so far from her residence.

Earlier in April, police had recovered the body of a missing child from an empty plot in Lahore’s Sali Town who went missing for a day. The deceased child had been identified as Shayan Ali, son of Muhammad Shahid, whose father has been married twice.

Police had said Mohammad Shahid lives in the same house with his two wives, the first lives on the ground floor and the second on the first floor. Police had also found traces of blood on the roof of the house.

