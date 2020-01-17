Missing Indian-origin woman found dead wrapped in car’s trunk

An Indian-origin woman is found dead wrapped up with a blanket in the trunk of her car under mysterious circumstances in Chicago state of the United States (US) after the family reported her missing two weeks back.

The woman in her mid-30’s is identified as Sureel Dabawala and was reported missing by her family on January 1 after she failed to return to her home in Schaumburg, Illinois on December 30.

The family told the Chicago’s local news outlet that she went out on her car to work out at a gym but did not return since then.

The family later hired private detectives to locate the Indian woman and after a period of two weeks, they succeeded in locating the white sedan parked in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighbourhood.

The police and family were called in on the spot and the vehicle’s trunk was opened from a duplicate key brought by her father.

Dabawala was found wrapped in a blanket and authorities later pronounced her dead.

The medical examiner’s office later confirmed her identity but the autopsy report aimed at revealing the cause of death is yet to be received as Toxicology results take at least a month to arrive.

The Chicago police have declared that it is treating the case as a death investigation.

Dabawala’s sister said her family was not yet sure what happened to her sister, and they were awaiting updates from the police and information from the autopsy before speculating about her final moments, the report said.

Dabawala had completed her MBA from University of Chicago and was working at a medical center managed by her father, who is a doctor.

