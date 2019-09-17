‘Missing’ Islamabad girl recovered from Swat

ISLAMABAD: A teenage girl who went missing two days back from an Islamabad neighbhourhood was recovered by the police from Swat on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the girl had gone there with her friends with her consent, leaving a note for her family before leaving her home.

A police team along with the girl has left Swat for the federal capital.

The 13-year-old girl went missing Sunday night while walking outside her house in G-8/1, her family members had said.

Panicked over her disappearance, her family members begun a door-to-door search to find her.

The Islamabad police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified individuals on her family’s application.

Afterwards, police officials visited the girl’s house and collected information.

The family also held protest demonstration outside the National Press Club against the police over alleged failure to begin an investigation into the girl’s disappearance in a timely manner.

