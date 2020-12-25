Web Analytics
Missing student, 9, found dead from irrigation canal in Mardan

MARDAN: The dead body of a nine-year-old student of Class-II, who went missing on Thursday at around 4:00 pm, was recovered from an irrigation canal on Friday morning in Mardan.

The deceased boy was identified as Muhammad Ismail s/o Mumtaz who went missing on Thursday evening. He was the resident of Katlang Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan city.

After his sudden disappearance, the family members and neighbours continued efforts for the whole night to search him. However, Ismail’s dead body was recovered from an irrigation canal on Friday morning (today).

The dead body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem in order to ascertain causes of his death.

