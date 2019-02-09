‘Missing’ key witness in Naqeebullah murder case traced

KARACHI: Key witness in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, who was earlier declared ‘missing’ by the police investigation officer in the court, has been traced, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, Shehzada Jahangeer, an important witness in Mehsud murder case, who was declared missing before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) by the officer investigation, is deployed as head muharrar in Quaidabad police station.

Head Muharrar Shehzada Jahangeer was deployed at the police station on 6/11/2018 and have been working on the post since then.

Earlier in the day, Dr Rizwan, the officer investigating the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud had told the court a key eyewitness, Shehzada Jahangeer had gone missing.

The police officer had president his report during the hearing of the murder case in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today (Saturday). SSP Malir Rao Anwar, DSP Qamar and other accused were present for the hearing.

Read More: ATC declares seven policemen proclaimed offenders in Naqeebullah murder case

It is pertinent to mention here that an An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had heard Naqeebullah Mehsud extra-judicial murder case on Saturday.

The investigation officer had informed the court that the process for declaring absconding accused as proclaimed offenders had been completed.

The court on the report of investigation officer A.I.G Dr Rizwan had declared the absconders in the case as proclaimed offenders.

Comments

comments