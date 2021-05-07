‘Missing’ woman eats grass, moss to survive six months in woods

A woman who went missing was found alive in the woods after six months as she consumed moss and grass and water from a nearby river to survive half a year.

It happened in the US state of Utah, where a woman disappeared in November 2020, and previous searches to find her remained futile.

Detailing the entire episode, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in its official release said that on May 2, a UCSO Sergeant Search and Rescue Coordinator “returned to Diamond Fork” area in Utah to search for the missing woman, after previous searches proved unfruitful.

A 47 year old woman missing in Diamond Fork Canyon since November 2020 was found alive yesterday. While she was missing to us, @UCSO_SAR officials believe she was there by choice. https://t.co/qXk5m9NUlz pic.twitter.com/zeDryEdAhy — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) May 4, 2021



While utilizing a drone, it crashed into the woods. When the sergeant and a member of a nonprofit aerial search organization went into the woods to find the drone, they discovered a tent that initially appeared abandoned.

Inside the tent, they found the 47-year-old woman, whose name has not been released. She had lost a lot of weight and appeared weak, the sheriff’s office said.

Read More: WATCH: Girl waited 50 years to tell police of dead child found in woods

She had little food with her and told the searchers she had been surviving off of moss and grass, and a nearby river that provided water.

The sheriff’s office said that she was taken to a mental health evaluation.

They, however, said that the woman had not done anything against the law, and although people might choose to not live in the circumstances and conditions this woman did. “And in the future, she might choose to return to the same area.”

Comments

comments