Missing youth found dead in Pasrur

PASRUR: A youth who had gone missing four days back was found dead in a Pasrur locality on Thursday, reported ARY News.

Police said the young man, identified as 23-year-old Moazam, had gone missing from Sabz Peer area of the city.

He was employed at a factory in Sialkot.

The body had been shifted to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

The police had earlier on Sept 17 found remains of two children and a complete dead body of another kid in Punjab’s Chunian tehsil of Kasur district who were kidnapped months ago by unidentified culprits.

The recovery was made from Chunian by-pass. The local police officials said all the three were brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted.

The deceased children were identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the alleged murder and rape of the three minors in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil.

PM Khan took to Twitter saying, “Those responsible for negligence in Kasur incident would be held accountable.”

