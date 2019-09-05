MIT Ordinance will not privatise government hospitals, assures PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured that the Medical Teachings Institutions (MIT) Ordinance 2019 is part of a public sector hospital reform plan, and it will not privatize government hospitals.

In a Twitter post, PM Imran stressed that the ordinance would enable the ‘improved and modern’ management of public sector hospitals in the Punjab province.

“The MTI Act/Ordinance is to enable improved and modern management of public sector hospitals. This is NOT privatisation but part of our public sector hospitals’ reform plan. The hospitals will remain government hospitals. Better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab government had signed into effect the MIT Ordinance 2019, giving rise to fears of privatisation of government hospitals in the province.

According to the act, the Board of Governors will run government hospitals in Punjab, who will be appointed from the private sector and will be authorized to supervise the management of hospitals.

