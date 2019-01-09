Mitsubishi optimistic in investing in Pakistan: country manager

ISLAMABAD: Mitsubishi Corporation Country Manager Kimihide Ando on Wednesday said that his company was optimistic in investing in Pakistan.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan along a delegation of Mitsubishi, Kimihide Ando also said, because of its strategic location, Pakistan can take a lot of advantage from liquified natural gas (LNG) and the incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps in this regard.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government was inviting international companies to invest in gas sector.

The minister for petroleum said all the hurdles would be removed from this very sector.

He said with increasing demand of gas, investment in gas sector was the need of the hour and reputed international companies were in contact with the Petroleum Division.

On Tuesday, Bill Gates, a billionaire philanthropist and the founder of Microsoft, in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his desire for huge investment in Pakistan.

In the letter, Bill Gates wrote that Microsoft could explore opportunities for investment in the country’s information technology sector.

The letter has sought approval from PM for this purpose. Upon which, Imran Khan welcomed the good news and told that there were vast opportunities for investment in different sectors in the country, specially in IT for Microsoft.

