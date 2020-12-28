ML-1 will speed Pakistani exports resulting in revenue, PM Khan says

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired Monday the CPEC’s Main Line -1 (ML-1) project survey session over which he expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far, ARY News reported.

The PM was briefed at length by the committee which included, among other notable portfolio holders, the ministry of railways and CPEC authority chairman. The federal railways minister Azam Khan Swati expanded on the integration plan of ML-1.

The ML-1 project under CPEC is amongst the great examples of Pakistan China friendship, the PM said, adding that it will form state of the art communication infrastructure in the country.

ML-1 will lay the foundation of an industry that will guarantee prosperity for Pakistan and employments.

The project is set to shape road networks amongst sea ports of Pakistan and will expedite Pakistani exports by chipping away at their time of delivery, the PM noted, adding that Pakistani products will timely make it to international markets once the ML-1 project has materialized, he said.

The speedy delivery of exports to international markets will translate into revenue generation for Pakistan, he underscored.

It is by far the costliest project of CPEC, Prime Minister Khan said noting that this shall lay open a new phase of Pak-China friendship.

