Mohsin Dawar says his voters ‘traitors’ for calling Murad Saeed a brother

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for communications and postal services, Murad Saeed on Thursday said the member national assembly in his speech termed those that voted for him, ‘traitors’, ARY News reported.

“When people of Waziristan referred to me (Murad Saeed) being like a brother to them, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’s (PTM) leader ran away from the scene,” claimed Murad Saeed.

MNA Mohsin Dawar had termed those calling Murad Saeed his brother, traitors and also called the federal minister an ‘agent’.

Murad Saeed rebutted Dawar and admonished him on calling those that voted him in the position of power, traitors.

Earlier on January 27, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was taken under protective custody from Peshawar.

Manzoor Pashteen was taken into protective custody during a late-night operation in Peshawar.

The PTM chief is named in several cases of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan, the sources said and added he is being shifted to DI Khan where an FIR has been registered against him.

