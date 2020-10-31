Aggravated Karachi mob attacks DMC officials amid anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment drive starting on Saturday in Karachi’s South district was hindered with physical violence from those directly affected by the razing of land violations, ARY News reported.

The anti-encroachment of the District Municipal Committee (DMC) South teams, set to raze down violations in Kharadar area of Karachi’s District South, and Khori Garden and its periphery, met forceful opposition from the people whose businesses are on the direct target of the drive.

The DMC Inspector overseeing the operations was attacked as well by the mob of aggravated people and sustained injuries as a result.

Responding which the police arrested 11 suspects including three brothers for attacking the personnel and have booked them on relevant charges.

Suspects, according to the police have been booked on charges including violence and hindering government operations. While six other suspects were arrested for aggravating the mob, police confirmed.

On the other hand, it may be noted that earlier this month Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said encroachments on a five-kilometre-long portion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) are due to be cleared for the complete revival of an approximately 43-kilometre-long track.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made the statement while chairing a session regarding the progress of revival plan of KCR.

“KCR project had been launched in 1964 and it remained functional till 1984 while it was halted in 1999. The Sindh government had taken initiative for the revival of KCR in 2006. The estimated cost of the KCR project was $2.6 billion at that time, however, JAICA dissociated from the project after the feasibility process in 2012.”

