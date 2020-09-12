Mob thrashes man for attempting to rape minor girl in Jhelum

JHELUM: An enraged mob on Saturday thrashed a man for two hours over attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl in Jhelum, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the man was caught red-handed by the citizen when he allegedly tried to rape the minor girl in Masheen Mohalla area of Jhelum. The incident sparked outrage among the citizens.

The enraged mob started beating the suspect with kicks, fists, rods and sticks. The angry mob paraded the suspect on the roads for over two hours.

After being informed, a police party rushed to the spot rescued the seriously wounded suspect from the angry crowd and arrested him. Sources said the suspect was being grilled by the police, adding that a case will be lodged against the suspect on the behalf of the minor girl’s father soon.

Earlier on September 7, a medico-legal officer (MLO) had confirmed that a five-year-old girl whose body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth at a garbage dump in Essa Nagri was sexually abused before being murdered.

Dr Zakia had revealed the girl was subjected to sexual assault before being hit in her head with a stone that led to her death. However, she had added, no burn marks were found on the minor victim’s body.

