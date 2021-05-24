Mobile broadband services launched in three Sindh cities

JACOBABAD: In a bid to provide high-speed internet services to the masses in three Sindh cities, the federal government on Monday launched a broadband project worth Rs 344 million, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the broadband project in Jacobabad, Federal Minister for Information, technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq said that the next-generation broadband project in districts of Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmor has been launched.

He said that this project will cover 271 previously unserved areas of Sindh. The federal minister said this high-Speed internet will serve an approximate population of one million.

Federal Minister for Planning and development, Reforms and initiatives Asad Uamar, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Main Muhammad Soomro and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on March 19, the federal ministry of information technology had received the approval of Rs8 billion budget for about nine broadband and optical fiber projects across the country to cover 7.5 million new users of internet service.

The Universal Service Fund board of directors huddled over nine of these projects for which they had greenlighted the funds to extend IT services in areas that lack access to internet.

Rs2.6 billion of these funds would be used for broadband services while another Rs4.98 billion are set for optical fiber.

