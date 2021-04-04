12 more mobile kitchens set to become functional under PM’s ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’ programme

ISLAMABAD: At least 12 more mobile kitchens would become functional under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’ programme in the next 14 days to provide cooked meal twice a day to the poor and labourers in different cities.

This was stated by Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman.

He said four new mobile kitchens have already been purchased and procurement of eight more is under process.

On the other hand, Federal government has decided to expand the ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’ programme, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to three other cities of the country ahead of Ramazan.

The programme would be expanded to Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad in the next week and PM Imran Khan has issued necessary directives in this regard to the concerned authorities.

The ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’ programme has been launched on public-private partnership mode and the cooked meal would be provided to the separate locations through vehicles. Needy people, labourers and others would be able to avail from the facility.

The programme, which included direct subsidy to 30 million families across the country, was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 10 in a bid to provide relief to the poor.

Comments

comments