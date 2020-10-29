Mobile phone services to remain suspended in Quetta today

QUETTA: In an effort to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.), the Balochistan home department has decided to suspend mobile phone services in Quetta on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the cellular phone services will remain suspended in Quetta from 8 a.m. till evening today.

The decision has been taken to ensure security to the people and maintain peace in the city, read the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements have been made across Balochistan on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.).

Personnel of police, frontier corps and other law enforcement agencies were deployed in Quetta and other towns and cities of the province to ensure foolproof security.

Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country on Friday (today).

The day will dawn with thirty one guns salute at the federal capital and twenty one guns salute at all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country will be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

