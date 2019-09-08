Mobile phone services to remain suspended in parts of Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The cellular mobile phone services will remain suspended in parts of Islamabad on Monday (Muharram 9) as part of the measures taken to ensure security of the mourning processions, ARY News reported.

According to the details, mobile phone services will remain suspended tin G-6 sector and parts of G-7 sector tomorrow. A spokesperson of the police said that DIG operations Waqar-ud-Din will monitor the security arrangements in the federal capital.

He said that 2,200 officials of police, Rangers, FC, special branch and bomb disposal squad will perform the security duties on 9th of Muharram.

The spokesperson said that the police had taken foolproof security measures to avoid any untoward incident in Islamabad tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Police authorities had finalised security arrangements as 71,485 personnel will perform duties across the Sindh province during Muharram.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, had chaired a high-level session via video link to review the security arrangements during Muharram and issued special instructions to the officers.

He had been briefed that 71,485 officials will be deployed across the province. The police forces will be equipped with 31 armed vehicles, 1824 vans and 1938 motorcycles.

