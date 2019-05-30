Musician cancels book tour after claiming Natalie Portman flirted with him
LOS ANGELES: American musician Moby on Wednesday canceled his book tour after mischaracterizing a past relationship with actress Natalie Portman in his new book.
A message on his website said that Moby was canceling “all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future.” It was posted three days before he was due to start the UK leg of a tour to promote his memoir “Then It Fell Apart.”
The electronic dance musician found himself mired in controversy last week after claiming in the book that Portman flirted with him and asked him for a date in 2001, when she was a rising star.
The Oscar-winning “Black Swan” actress told Harper’s Bazaar last week that she was surprised to hear him describe it as dating. She called his behavior at the time inappropriate and added, “my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.
“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me,” added Portman, now 37.
As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. Moby
Moby apologized to Portman, saying in an Instagram post earlier this week; “I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”
“I’m going to go away for awhile,” the singer, 53, added in a posting on Tuesday. “But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.”
Representatives for Portman, who is a supporter of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment, declined further comment on Wednesday.