NAB chief vows to repatriate culprits involved in Modaraba scams via Interpol

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Sunday said absconding culprits involved in Modaraba/Musharaka scandals would be brought back to the country through Interpol.

In a statement, he said the culprits who have fled abroad would be repatriated to stand trial.

Bringing back looted national wealth and ridding the country of corrupt practices is the anti-graft watchdog’s foremost priority, Javed Iqbal said, adding the bureau recovered and deposited an embezzled amount of Rs328 billion into the national kitty.

He vowed to bring investigations into fake housing schemes and cooperating societies to their logical end.

A meeting of the watchdog held in Islamabad in Jan this year with its chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal in the chair was told that NAB filed 30 references in accountability courts and also froze assets of worth over 1646 million rupees.

It was informed that 45 accused persons in Modaraba scam including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq and Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq were arrested.

An Accountability Court in Islamabad awarded 14 years sentence and a fine of 67 million rupees to Najam Ud Din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi in Modaraba case.

