Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Model Anam Malik blessed with a baby girl

Anam Malik, baby girl

Pakistani model Anam Malik and her husband welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday.

The starlet took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans. She posted an adorable picture of herself holding her new born’s hand, as well as a family photo.

Anam said that the couple has named their daughter, Ayat Jibran.

“OUR WORLD. Alhumdulillah. Our Janeman has arrived “AYAT JIBRAN”
born on 19/20 @2:30pm,” she wrote.

She’s healthy and the cutest, the model added.

In her recent photoshoots, the model flaunted her baby bump.

Fans, friends, and celebrities sent well-wishes her way on the arrival of her little bundle of joy.

About 22 weeks ago, the model announced that she and her husband are expecting a new member of their family. Anam also requested for prayers.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Trump blasts best-picture Oscar for South Korean film ‘Parasite’

Lifestyle

Baby Yoda toys from Disney ‘The Mandalorian’ to hit store shelves next…

Lifestyle

PSL 5: Stars celebrate as cricket comes home

Lifestyle

PSL 2020: Mehwish Hayat says Pakistan is able to host major sporting events


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close