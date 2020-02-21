Model Anam Malik blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani model Anam Malik and her husband welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday.

The starlet took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans. She posted an adorable picture of herself holding her new born’s hand, as well as a family photo.

Anam said that the couple has named their daughter, Ayat Jibran.

“OUR WORLD. Alhumdulillah. Our Janeman has arrived “AYAT JIBRAN”

born on 19/20 @2:30pm,” she wrote.

She’s healthy and the cutest, the model added.

In her recent photoshoots, the model flaunted her baby bump.

Fans, friends, and celebrities sent well-wishes her way on the arrival of her little bundle of joy.

About 22 weeks ago, the model announced that she and her husband are expecting a new member of their family. Anam also requested for prayers.

