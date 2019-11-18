Model courts materialised dream of speedy, inexpensive justice: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Monday model courts materialised the vision of expeditious and inexpensive justice as envisaged in the country’s constitution, which otherwise was just a dream before the establishment of such courts.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony of Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC) Judges at the Supreme Court, he said efforts, devotion, and commitment on the part of model court judges turned the dream of speedy and inexpensive justice into reality and litigants are getting prompt relief.

“The credit goes to model court judges who rejuvenated the ailing judicial system under existing and available resources and without any amendments in the given law,” the top adjudicator said.

He added it instilled a new spirit into masses to repose confidence in the institution of the judiciary, which otherwise had always been blamed for undue delays.

Sohail Nasir, director-general of the Model Courts of Pakistan, briefed the CJP on the performance of model civil appellate courts and model trial magistrate courts that had started functioning from July 15.

He said during a brief period of 88 days model civil appellate courts decided a record number of 19,316 cases, likewise model trial magistrate courts have decided 18,908 cases besides recording statements of 39906 witnesses.

He informed that there are 26 jurisdictions where all four categories of civil appeals , civil revisions, family and rent appeals have been decided and pendency is reduced to zero by the model civil appellate courts.

There are five jurisdictions where the model trial magistrate courts have decided all the pending criminal cases, he added.

