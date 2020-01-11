Inside model Eman Suleman’s intimate wedding

Web Analytics
Model Eman Suleman who tied the knot with Syed Jamil Rizvi last week had a traditional rukhsati ceremony on Friday.

The couple wrapped up their wedding celebrations with an intimate day time event with close friends and family in attendance.

Stars from the showbiz industry also graced the occasion with their presence including Rehmat Ajmal, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Zara Peerzada, Neha Rajpoot, Aimal Khan, Arbaqan Changezi and many others.

Eman, a modern-day bride, stunned in a simple and traditional look with minimal makeup. She donned a Zara Shahjahan dress.

Here are the photos from the event:

Photo courtesy: Plum weddings
Photo courtesy: Plum weddings

