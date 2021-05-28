Web Analytics
Model Jiah Ali ties the knot with cricket coach Imran Idrees

Former model turned actor Jiah Ali has tied the knot with cricket coach Imran Idrees in a small ceremony.

According to reports, Jiah Ali walked down the aisle with her longtime friend Imran, a professional cricket coach and a member of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Talking to a local publication, Jiah shared that she has found a great life partner and is extremely happy.

Here’s a look at some photos from the couple’s wedding.

Jiah had an established career in modeling before she decided to foray into the world of acting, delivering films like 1997’s Deewane Tere Pyaar Ke alongside Moammar Rana, and TV serials like Kaaghaz Kay Phool. 

