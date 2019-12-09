In pictures: Model Sana Sarfaraz’s wedding festivities

Pakistani model and actor Sana Sarfaraz got married to her fiancé of over nine months in a wedding ceremony.

The wedding festivities of Sana and Amin Qureshi, a Dubai-based aviation professional kicked off with a colourful mayun ceremony. This was followed by a bridal shower and then a shalima; an event combining two functions in one.

The couple stunned on their big day. Sana opted for a red dress with gold embroidery on it.

The wedding and reception event combined was attended by celebrities from the showbiz industry including Anoshay Abbasi.

The model had announced her engagement to Amin earlier this year in April. Her partner went down on one knee to propose the actress in Dubai. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in June.

Here are some pictures from the wedding festivities:

Comments

comments