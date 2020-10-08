Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: A moderate intensity earthquake on Thursday jolted Mingora in Swat and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported.

The intensity of tremors recorded 4.7 magnitude at Richter scale, according to a report.

The earthquake tremors were felt across Mingora town and adjoining areas.

The depth of the quake was 100 kilometres with epicentre in Hindukush Mountain range, according to seismological reports.

The 2005 Kashmir earthquake also occurred 8 October. It was centered near the city of Muzaffarabad, and also affected Balakot city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The quake claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to infrastructure especially in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 15th anniversary of victims of the deadly earthquake is being observed across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.

Last year in September, a 5.8-magnitude quake hit different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the region including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other areas.

At least 40 people died and more than 500 were injured as a result of an earthquake. Around 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms were damaged in the quake.

