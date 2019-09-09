Moderate intensity quake jolts Islamabad, other areas

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir on Monday, ARY News reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 5 on the Richter scale felt in Islamabad, Mansehra, Rawalakot, Murree and Abbottabad, the National Seismological Wing of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes in panic reciting Quranic verses. However, no human or property loss was reported from anywhere.

The epicenter of the quake was stated to be located at Kashmir and Indian border area in 12 kilometers depth.

Earlier in February, earthquake tremors were felt in northern districts of Pakistan including Lower Dir, Kohat, Mianwali, DI Khan, Sargodha, Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scare and its epicentre was the Hindukush Mountains in Afghanistan.

