Moderate to heavy rain lashes Lahore, more rain forecast

LAHORE: Moderate to heavy rain lashed Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, and other parts of Punjab province on Friday morning, leaving roads inundated and causing power disruptions in some areas.

According to the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA), the provincial capital’s Pani Wala Talab received the heaviest rainfall of 135 millimeters, followed by 132mm recorded at Farrukhabad, 100mm at WASA head office, 131mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 75mm at Nishter Town, Johar Town 95mm and Tajpur 90mm.

WASA Managing Director Zahid Aziz said they will remain in the field until the process of water drainage is not completed. He added all disposal stations under the administrative control of WASA are operational.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the WASA and local administration to immediately dispose of rainwater from the low-lying areas of Lahore. He instructed them to utilise all resources at their disposal to ensure immediate drainage of accumulated rainwater.

At least eight people lost their lives in two separate roof collapse incidents in Chakwal today. According to rescue sources, the incidents occurred due to heavy rainfall in Lakhwal and Gagh area of the city. Six women and a child are among the deceased.

The Met Department predicted that more rain is expected in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next three days.

