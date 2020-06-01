Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine enters phase-II clinical trial

After receiving encouraging results in its phase-I clinical trial, the US biotech company Moderna has announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has entered phase two, adding that 600 volunteers have been administered the vaccine.

In a statement, Moderna said that the participants will receive two vaccinations 28 days apart of a placebo, a 50-microgram dose or a-100 microgram dose.

The company will enroll about 300 people 18-55 years old and 300 people aged 55 and above for phase two. If all goes well, the company said it expects to start phase three in July, with dosages between 25 and 100 micrograms.

Moderna and other companies are racing to develop a vaccine to battle COVID-19, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States alone.

The company said three different dosage levels – 25, 100 and 250 micrograms — were given to 45 participants and all of them developed detectable antibodies. The eight people who received doses of 25 and 100 micrograms responded best, developing antibodies that were just as high or higher than the antibodies found in people who had gotten coronavirus and then recovered, read the statement.

The testing is being done in coordination with the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

