‘Narendra Modi was trying to become Chulbul Pandey of the region’

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Monday deeply criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he was trying to become the “Chulbul Pandey” of the region by opting for aggressive measures against Pakistan.

“Narendra Modi was trying to become the “Chulbul Pandey” of the region but Imran Khan’s leadership skills turned him into the Khalnayak of the region,” The minister wrote in a tweet on his Twitter profile.

He added that Pakistani movie “Tayyaray Zameen Par” (jets on the ground) did more business than India’s original ‘Taare Zameen Par”.

نریندر مودی خطے میں چلبل پانڈے بننے کی کوشش کر رھا تھا۔لیکن۔وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کی قائدانہ صلاحیتوں کی وجہ سے نہ صرف خطے بلکہ دنیا کی سیاست میں کھل نائیک کے طور پر جانے لگا ھے۔!انڈین فلم “تارے زمیں پر” نےدس سالوں میں اتنابزنس نہیں کیا جتناپاکستانی فلم “طیارے زمیں پر” نےکیا — Fayazulhasan chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) March 4, 2019

Chulbul Pandey is a character played by Salman Khan in the popular Bollywood movie franchise ‘Dabbang’ while Khalnayak is an antagonist from a Bollywood movie with the same name.

The second part of the minister’s tweet refers to a massively successful Bollywood blockbuster ‘Taare Zameen Par’ as the minister maintained that Pakistan’s act of downing Indian jets got more coverage than the 2007 movie in India.

#PakistanStrikesBack

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet that Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

The very next day two IAF fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in broad day light. The Indian fighter jets violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace.

One Indian pilot named Abhinandan was arrested during the operation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, handed over Abhinandan to India on the very other day and described his act as a peace gesture.

Imran Khan’s statesmanship was lauded the world over as a number of international media outlets termed it a masterstroke from the cricketer-turned-politician.

Comments

comments