Modi destroyed India’s secular global image: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Indian premier Narendra Modi’s Hindutva ideology that is based on hatred and racial superiority against minorities has destroyed the country’s secular image across the globe, ARY News reported.

Addresses joint session of the Parliament, FM Qureshi maintained that Modi’s ideology has brought Indian to the brink of disaster and added that international media was also observing the Indian government’s Hindutva ideology.

“We cannot keep mum over construction of a temple at Babri Masjid site,” the foreign minister said and added that the government will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at all international forums. He said that Pakistan will continue to sensitize the world about the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

FM Qureshi said that the entire nation is on the same page over Kashmir issue and added that they have invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend Kashmir Conference.

Earlier on June 11, expressing serious concerns over Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had once again urged the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

This had been stated by FM Qureshi while chairing a high-level meeting at the foreign office in Islamabad.

