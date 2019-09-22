Modi’s fascist agenda will be exposed at every forum: Ali Amin Gandapur

HOUSTON: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday said that Modi’s fascist agenda will be exposed at every forum.

Addressing an event organized by the Houston Humanitarian Foundation, Gandapur said to hold protest in Houston, upon arrival of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

He said that more people will protest against Modi than those who will participate in his public gathering.

The minister said India should accept Kashmiris right to self-determination and the international community should force India to release curfew in the held valley.

Commenting on the PM’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, he said Imran Khan’s address will be a historic one and he will expose India’s nefarious designs of suppressing Kashmiri people’s rights.

Normal life remains paralyzed in Indian occupied Kashmir due to continued Indian military siege from August 5.

Thousands of Indian troops remain deployed in every nook and corner, creating an atmosphere of fear. People are reluctant to come out of their homes and prefer to remain indoors.

All markets, business establishments and shops are closed while transport is off the road. Educational institutions are deserted.

