World will have to wake up to Modi govt’s agenda: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reaffirmed his commitment to become a voice of innocent Kashmiris and raise the case of Kashmir at every international forum.

Talking to renowned Kashmiri worker Tony Ashai in Islamabad, he said the international community will have to wake up to the agenda of the Modi government and its deadliest impact on the region.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے معروف کشمیری کارکن ٹونی ایشاء کی ملاقات. ملاقات میں مقبوضہ کشمیر میں بھارتی حکومت کی جانب سے نہتے کشمیریوں پرکیے جانے والے ظلم و ستم ، انسانی حقوق کی سنگین خلاف ورزیوں اور مسئلہ کشمیر خصوصاً موجودہ حالات کو عالمی سطح پر اجاگر کرنے کے حوالے سے گفتگو. pic.twitter.com/xwsFdSEBNk — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) December 30, 2019

The prime minister said the agenda, based on RSS and Hindutva ideology, is aimed at not only removing the identity of the Kashmiri people but millions of the people residing in India as well. He, however, said this dream will not actualise.

He said the government and people of Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Ashai expressed gratitude to the premier for highlighting the Kashmir issue globally and drawing the world’s attention towards oppression and persecution being perpetrated by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

He said raising the Kashmir issue at every forum, including the United Nations by the Prime Minister has exposed the RSS based agenda of the Modi government.

