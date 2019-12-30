Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


World will have to wake up to Modi govt’s agenda: PM Imran

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reaffirmed his commitment to become a voice of innocent Kashmiris and raise the case of Kashmir at every international forum.

Talking to renowned Kashmiri worker Tony Ashai in Islamabad, he said the international community will have to wake up to the agenda of the Modi government and its deadliest impact on the region.

The prime minister said the agenda, based on RSS and Hindutva ideology, is aimed at not only removing the identity of the Kashmiri people but millions of the people residing in India as well. He, however, said this dream will not actualise.

He said the government and people of Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Ashai expressed gratitude to the premier for highlighting the Kashmir issue globally and drawing the world’s attention towards oppression and persecution being perpetrated by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

He said raising the Kashmir issue at every forum, including the United Nations by the Prime Minister has exposed the RSS based agenda of the Modi government.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh seeks 10 aircraft from Centre to combat swarms of locusts

Pakistan

CTD wants ‘watch’ units set up at all Sindh airports

Pakistan

Today is the coldest day of Karachi this winter

Pakistan

Supreme Court requested to invalidate NAB ordinance


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close