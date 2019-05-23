Modi thanks Pakistani counterpart Khan, hails resolve for regional peace post election victory

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated incumbent Prime Minister of Narendra Modi on winning another five-year term after a landslide victory in general election on Thursday.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia,” he tweeted.

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019

Re-elected to India in a landslide vicctory, Narendra Modi replied in kind to the Pakistani counterpart’s gesture and said, “I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region.”

Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region. https://t.co/b01EjbcEAw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

The tweet came after counting of hundreds of millions of votes in India’s general election on Thursday showed a coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party taking an early lead.

Congratulatory tweets have started pouring in from world over wishing Modi the best on an overwhelming election performance.

Comments

comments