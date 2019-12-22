Modi-led Indian govt buried its secular face: Dr. Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government has buried its secular face.

Addressing a public gathering in Sialkot, Dr. Firdou said that India is now known as an extremist-state around the world.

She said that said India pushed occupied Kashmir into violence and promoted the ideology of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which caused violence everywhere in that country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The special assistant said Indian forces have started unprovoked attacks on the line of control, killing innocent civilians, but the Armed forces and people of Pakistan are united to respond to the Indian aggression befittingly.

Meanwhile addressing a press conference in Sialkot, the Special Assistant said that the federal cabinet has received application of Maryam Nawaz for visiting abroad and it will be decided on Tuesday.

She said the cabinet will review the application in detail and decide according to the constitution and law.

Dr. Firdou said Bilawal Bhutto should appear before the NAB and present the money trail as required by accountability bureau.

