ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi has become a laughing stock in the world for his war mongering posture.

“Pakistan’s standing has improved at the global level due to its mature response in response to Indian provocation”, he said talking to journalists in the federal capital, here today.

He relayed that the international media is hailing Pakistan’s matured response whilst Modi has become a laughing stock.

Chaudhry said now the elements within India have started criticizing Modi for putting the lives of billions of people of the sub-continent at stake for his political interests.

Replying to a question about tensed situation with India, Fawad said situation is gradually coming to normalcy from last four days and ruled out any threat to the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance is being widely appreciated by our friendly countries and America,” he maintained.

Shedding light on the incumbent government’s resolve to uplift the tourism, the minister said 70 countries have been given a visa-free entry in Pakistan. Responding to a query about Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s remarks against Hindu community, Fawad Chaudhry contented all minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan.

