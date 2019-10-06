Modi-led Indian extremist govt has converted IoK into jail: AJK PM

The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said, situation in Occupied Kashmir is deteriorating where eighty lac people besieged from last two months.

He was talking to Shadow Immigration Minister UK Afzal Khan who called on him in Muzaffarabad on Sunday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both leaders discussed latest situation in Occupied Valley.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Modi-led Indian extremist government has converted occupied valley into a jail.

He said more than 14,000 children have been put under jail, while women are being disgraced, children tortured and youth deprived of their sights through guns fire.

He said Kashmir is not a bilateral issue but internationally recognized disputed territory and its solution lies in the United Nation’s relevant resolutions.

The Prime Minister urged international community to take a serious notice of the situation because the issue of Kashmiris is the issue of humanity.

He lauded the role of UK based one million Kashmiris who are raising voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Afzal Khan vowed to raise the plight of Kashmiris at every available forum.

