Is ‘Modi-lie’ a new word addition to Oxford dictionary?

NEW DELHI: In a first, the world witnessed an unprecedented dragging of a dictionary into the electoral battle.

It was the famous Oxford Dictionaries which was employed in India as an elections tactic, since the country is currently undergoing its general polls season.

The word “Modilie” — referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lies — appeared to be a dictionary’s recognized word on Thursday, when Rahul Gandhi tweeted what he said was a screen shot of an online dictionary entry for the word combining the words Modi and lie.

“There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :),” the heir of India’s Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty wrote in a post on his official Twitter account.

The claim of Gandhi, Modi’s main challenger in the election, turned out to be false when Oxford Dictionaries replied on its verified Twitter account saying: “We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries.”

Gandhi, 48, also tweeted a link to a website called www.modilies.in that he said “catalogues the best Modilies!”

