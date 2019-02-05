For the those who are asking , the 👋 is for BJPs countless imaginary ‘friends’ in Kashmir. https://t.co/l0YPq2oiVy — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 4, 2019

“This video is for BJP’s countless imaginary friends,” said Mufti.

This camera person has done the Hon PM a huge disservice by not showing all the people furiously waving back because there is no way the PM would be waving at an empty lake. https://t.co/YJoEfX8DJ3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 4, 2019

“This camera person has done the Hon PM a huge disservice by not showing all the people furiously waving back because there is no way the PM would be waving at an empty lake.” said Abdullah.

Netizens shared the video multiple times which showed Modi waving at “nothing” and succinctly pulling off a stunt that provoked people to take jibes at him.

It is pertinent to note that Srinagar was on a complete lock down ahead of the Indian premier’s visit.