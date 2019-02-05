Web Analytics
Modi mocked for waving at “imaginary friends” during Srinagar lake visit

SRINAGAR: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trolled by former chief ministers of Indian Occupied Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah for waving at “imaginary friends” during his boat ride at Dal Lake.

“This video is for BJP’s countless imaginary friends,” said Mufti.

“This camera person has done the Hon PM a huge disservice by not showing all the people furiously waving back because there is no way the PM would be waving at an empty lake.” said Abdullah.

Netizens shared the video multiple times which showed Modi waving at “nothing” and succinctly pulling off a stunt that provoked people to take jibes at him.

It is pertinent to note that Srinagar was on a complete lock down ahead of the Indian premier’s visit.

Modi visited the occupied territory which witnessed worst crackdown in the past few months by Indian security forces. The whole valley was shut in protest on strike called by the Kashmiri leadership.

