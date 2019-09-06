Modi’s illegal move in occupied Kashmir to ruin India: Sheikh Rasheed

SUKKUR: Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on the eve of Defence Day, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s had committed a historical blunder by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir and warned that the illegal move will ruin India, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Sukkur, Sheikh Rasheed said that the entire nation, armed forces and all the political parties were on the same page on Kashmir issue.

He said that occupied Kashmir remained besieged by Indian troops for over a month and humanitarian crisis was looming in the held valley.

The minister said that India committing grave human rights violations and atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Sheikh Rasheed said that he was seeing a new Pakistan on the map of India.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said, “we are prepared and ready to fight till last bullet, last breath and last soldier for Kashmir”

The main ceremony of Defence Day was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, while families of the martyrs and Ghazis including other dignitaries were also in attendance.

Addressing the main ceremony, the COAS had paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives for the defence of the homeland. The sacrifices of our sons of the soil will not go in vain.

