‘Modi’s jingoism is a threat to regional peace’: Mian Aslam   

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’ military jingoism was a threat to regional peace, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Mian Aslam said that the entire Pakistani nation was firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren. He said that Modi-led Indian government could not suppress the voice of Kashmiri people through atrocities and gun.

The minister said, “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and no one can separate Pakistan from it.” He said that Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom will bear fruit soon.

He further said that Modi has a fascist approach towards Muslims and he is bent upon the genocide of the Kashmiris but will never be succeeded in his nefarious designs.

Read More: Indian nuclear arsenal under Modi govt grave threat to world peace: President Alvi

Earlier on August 30, President Dr Arif Alvi had said the nukes being controlled by the fascist Indian government was a great threat to the world as their clumsiness could take the world to a dangerous situation.

In an interview with a private television channel, he had said despite signing Simla Agreement for a bilateral solution to the issues, India had violated all of its clauses and always dealt with Pakistan on the basis of animosity.

