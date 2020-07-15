Ruling BJP converted India into a fascist state: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on National Security Moeed Yusuf slammed the Indian government, saying that the ruling BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] inspired by Nazism and Hindutva doctrine has converted the country into a fascist state, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Moeed Yusuf, while addressing an international conference on “Countering Islamophobia”, said that nationalism, Xenophobia and Islamophobia are on the rise in the neighbouring country where the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has declared Muslims as a virus.

The SAPM criticised the western media for highlighting the wrong side of the picture which resulted in the spread of Islamophobia in India.

Read: World must name, shame India for links with terror org BLA: Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan, Kashmir and Muslims are directly impacted by the moves of the fascist state while the senior officials including Amit Shah had compared the Muslims with termites besides blaming them for the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) will deprive the Muslims of Indian citizenship. In India, Muslims were already forced to live in detention centres, whereas, atrocities are continued in occupied Jammu and Kashmir instead of fighting off coronavirus.

Yusuf urged the international community to take notice of the barbarities in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) where the voice of Kashmiris was being strangulated through illegal moves including the imposition of curfew and blackout since August 5.

Read: Modi leading India on a suicidal path: Moeed Yusuf

He continued that Muslims were facing inhumanities in India over the directives of PM Narendra Modi.

The special assistant to PM Imran Khan asked the scholars to raise voice against Islamophobic moves of Modi after looking into the roots of the issue which would lead the whole world towards destabilisation. He added that PM Imran Khan had given a vision last year to fight Islamophobia that highlighted the motives to present a true picture of Islam before the world.

After addressing the international conference, Moeed Yusuf said in his Twitter messages that he felt pleased to speak at the International Conference on “Countering Islamophobia”. He added that he pressed on the scholars to look into the roots of Islamophobia and how India has operationalized its anti-minorities agenda inspired by Nazism and Hindutva doctrine.

Pleasure to speak at the International Conference on “Countering Islamophobia”. I pressed on the scholars to look into the roots of Islamophobia and how India has operationalized its anti-minorities agenda inspired by Nazism and Hindutva doctrine…1/2 — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) July 15, 2020

Yusuf censured that today’s India reflects Hitler’s Nazism where Muslims are blamed for the spread of COVID-19 and its top officials hurl insults towards Muslims. He added that IOJK has been an open jail since August last year and it wasn’t much better before. A global coalition against such hate is the way forward, said Yusuf.

Comments

comments