Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed National Security Adviser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Dr Moeed Yusuf as the National Security Adviser, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, Dr Moeed Yusuf has been appointed as the National Security Adviser and his designation will be equivalent to a federal minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Moeed Yusuf had been appointed special assistant to the PM on national security division and strategic policy planning on 24th of December 2019.

Dr Moeed Yusuf holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and did a Ph.D. in Political Science from Boston University. He has served as the Associate Vice-President at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). He has been engaged with USIP since 2010.

Earlier on April 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Shaukat Tarin as the new finance minister and changing portfolios of several ministers.

The additional charge of the finance minister had been taken back from Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar who had replaced Omar Ayub as energy minister.

