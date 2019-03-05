Star bowler Mohammad Amir in grief as mother passes away

LAHORE: Mother of Mohammad Amir, star bowler of Pakistani national team and Karachi Kings, passed away here in Karachi late night on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, Amir had tweeted that his mother was not well and that she was admitted in ICU.

Amir, who was in Abu Dhabi at that time, had left for Karachi from first available flight after he received the news of his mother’s critical condition.

He, therefore, didn’t play tonight’s match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans and Usman Shinwari had replaced him.

Past midnight, he tweeted that his mother was no more.

My AMI IS NO MORE😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) March 4, 2019

